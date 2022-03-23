KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water infrastructure has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo’s Milwood neighborhood.

The advisory is in effect the following locations:

Keenway Circle — Both sides of the street between the western intersection of Royce avenue (western boundary) to the eastern intersection with Royce Avenue (eastern boundary). Does not include 765 Keenway Circle and the southern most building of 750 Keenway Circle.

— Both sides of the street between the western intersection of Royce avenue (western boundary) to the eastern intersection with Royce Avenue (eastern boundary). Does not include 765 Keenway Circle and the southern most building of 750 Keenway Circle. Royce Avenue — Only 701 and 711 Royce Avenue.

Boil water advisory to affected area

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The repairs cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Monday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Saturday.