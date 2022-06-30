PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main replacement project has prompted a boil water advisory in Portage beginning Thursday evening.

The advisory is in effect on Lovers Lane, from Kilgore Road to 300 feet south of Kilgore Road.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The city will need to shut the water off around 5 p.m. on Thursday, which will cause a temporary loss in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Thursday.

A map of the boil water advisory in Portage on Lovers Lane. (June 30, 2022)

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by July 3.