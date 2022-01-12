Bell’s founder donates $1M to Boys & Girls Clubs campaign for new HQ

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The founder of Bell’s Brewing has donated $1 million to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo, pushing it closer to its fundraising goal to build a new headquarters.

The Boys and Girls Clubs announced the donation from Larry Bell Wednesday.

The organization is working to move its headquarters to a new location on Portage Street. It needs about $9 million to make it possible. Bell’s donation lifted the campaign past the $7 million mark.

Plans for a new Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo new youth facility. (Oct. 14, 2021)

“Larry’s long-standing support of our Clubs and his leadership in this campaign speak to success our programming can bring to young people,” Matt Lynn, the CEO of the Kalamazoo Boys and Girls Clubs, said in a statement. “As a member of our campaign cabinet, Larry will continue to work with us to reach our $9 million goal.”

The group hopes to finish building its new 30,000-square-foot headquarters in 2023. It will have space for art, health and sports, studying and more.

“Boys & Girls Clubs has proved to me they can deliver programs that work,” Bell said in a statement. “I’ve been impressed by the stability of the organization and the vision for the future. I’m excited to see this new building take shape.”

You can donate to the “The Future Is In Your Hands” campaign on the Boys and Girls Club website.

Bell, who sold his Kalamazoo-area brewery last year to an Australian company, said one of his plans after stepping away from the company was to get more involved in community affairs.