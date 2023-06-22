BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer opened fire on a suspect after hearing shots at a Battle Creek park Wednesday evening, police say.

The suspect got away and there were no reports of injuries.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Claude Evans Park on N. Washington Avenue at Parkway Drive. The Battle Creek Police Department said Gang Suppression Unit officers on patrol saw a large crowd and people running away from the basketball courts. Parkgoers reported a fight.

“They got guns,” one fleeing person can be heard telling an officer in bodycam video released Thursday.

In the video, an officer can be seen running toward the basketball courts when five shots are heard in quick succession. Several people screamed.

“Shots fired, shots fired at the park,” the officer reported over his radio.

BCPD said officers saw a man pointing a handgun at others. The video shows a woman pulling a crying child away from a play area as the officer ran toward the suspect. The officer can be heard describing the suspect. One more apparent shot is then heard.

The video shows the officer fired five shots. BCPD said he did it “to try and stop the suspect,” but the person got in a black SUV and took off.

BCPD says investigators know who the suspect is and think the shooting was targeting specific people. They do not believe there is an immediate public threat. BCPD said officers found several guns at the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

The officer is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway, which is standard procedure when shots are fired.