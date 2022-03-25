KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — From C.O. Brown Stadium to Homer Stryker Field, Northwoods League players often find themselves calling their ballpark home. Now ballclubs are reaching out to the public to give these players a different kind of home.

Ahead of Opening Day, west Michigan’s Northwoods League affiliates — the Battle Creek Battle Jacks and Kalamazoo Growlers — are looking for host families to open their homes to the student-athletes who need a place to stay while playing the sport they love.

“I tell people all the time, the one group of people we can never have a team without is host families,” Battle Jacks General Manager Tyler Shore said. “You can imagine if we had to put 30 players in a hotel or an apartment complex for a summer, that bill would be through the roof. So, the host families are really the unsung heroes of the Northwoods League.”

Right now, both the Battle Jacks and Growlers each need about five or six families to step up to the plate, which Shore says a better situation than before.

“That is actually a pretty good place to be, I can tell you,” Shore explained. “In previous years, I have been at this point of the spring, and we’d still need 20 beds — you’re losing sleep over ‘where are we going to put these guys?’”

In return, host families will receive free tickets, discounted concessions, and early event access, among other perks. But Shore argues the biggest reward is the relationships forged outside of the ballpark.

“I can’t tell you how many stories of host families ended up going to weddings, baptisms, graduation parties and all these things,” Shore said. “It really is a cool experience for the players and also for the families.”

The Growlers and Battle Jacks have more information on their websites, including how to apply to be a host family. Further details of the rules and qualifications can be found in the Host Family Handbook.