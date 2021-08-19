Young driver critically injured in Barry County crash

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A young driver is in the hospital after a crash in Barry County.

Barry County dispatchers were alerted to the crash around 5:48 p.m. Wednesday at Adams and Bender roads in Thornapple Township, southwest of Middleville.

Barry County Sheriff’s deputies say a car heading south on Bender Road failed to yield, driving into the path of a vehicle heading west on Adams Road.

The juvenile driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital. In a Thursday morning news release, the sheriff’s department said the driver was in critical but stable condition.

Investigators say other passengers in the southbound vehicle were treated at area hospitals for injuries that are not life-threatening. The condition of the other driver is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says Aero Med was called to the scene, however it’s unclear if anyone was flown by the medical helicopter. Firefighters and paramedics from Thornapple Township also assisted in the response.

The crash remains under investigation.