Woman killed in Barry Co. crash

Barry County sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police work at the scene of a deadly crash in Carlton Township (August 26, 2020)

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County sheriff’s deputies say a woman is dead after a crash early Wednesday.

The crash happened around midnight on M-44 near N Broadway in Carlton Township, north of Hastings.

A News 8 crew on scene could see a vehicle in a ditch along the side of the road.

Sheriff’s officials on scene would only confirm that a woman died in the crash. They said more information would be released later.

This is a developing story. News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.