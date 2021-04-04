Woman killed after Barry County crash

Prairieville Township, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a car crash in Barry County Sunday, deputies said.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Lockshore Road near West Hickory Road.

Barry County deputies said a car was driving north on Lockshore Road when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

No one else was involved in the crash.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors at this time. The incident remains under investigation at sheriff’s office.