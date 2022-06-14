BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Delton.

Alexandra Palmer was arraigned Tuesday on charges of failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting death and moving violation causing death, police say.

Barry Township police say Mica LeBeau, 21, was walking along Delton Road near N. Grove Street in the early hours of May 8 when she was hit by a car. She died at the scene.

The driver involved took off.

Police put out a notice Monday that they had identified Palmer as that driver and that they were looking for her. The police chief told News 8 that she was arrested Monday night in Hastings.