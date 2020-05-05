Woman arrested in Barry County arson

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 35-year-old woman accused of setting a Barry County building on fire was has been arrested.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday in Carlton Township, north of Hastings.

Witnesses on the scene told deputies they believed the woman intentionally started the fire, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

After investigating, deputies arrested the suspect and lodged her at the Barry County Jail. She faces an arson charge, deputies said.

No one was in the building at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.