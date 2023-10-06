HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Richland woman accused of sending hundreds of emails and voicemails to Barry County prosecutors has been charged with misdemeanors.

Rita Williams, 37, was charged Thursday with two counts of stalking and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a release. The counts are misdemeanors, each punishable by up to a year in jail.

State prosecutors say Williams emailed and called the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office hundreds of times about her husband’s case after he pleaded to an embezzlement charge and was sentenced in January to between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors told her to stop calling, but the AG’s Office said she “persisted gratuitously, sending harassing messages to the attorneys on both their work and personal devices.”

Williams is expected back in court on Nov. 7 for a hearing.