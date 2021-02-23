Village president responds to calls for resignation after Limbaugh post

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The president of the Middleville Village Council is responding to calls for her to resign following posts she made on social media mocking the death of talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Amanda Fisk offered an apology Tuesday night at the end of the village council virtual meeting.

“I’m not going to say it wasn’t inappropriate and insensitive — not for a second. I’m not going to argue that I did something that was right. I wouldn’t dream of it and I hear, I hear the opinions and the thoughts on both sides. And I agree. It was a very stupid mistake. No question,” Fisk said.

The post was made on Fisk’s personal Facebook page and since has been deleted. It ignited a firestorm on social media. Dozens of people spoke in public comment, with the majority calling on Fisk to resign.

A screenshot of Amanda Fisk’s post regarding Rush Limbaugh’s death.

“What made Amanda qualified for consideration and appointment to village president?” Keara Hilton said.

Village resident Cory, who did not provide his last name, also felt the post was not appropriate for an elected leader in the community.

“Miss.Fisk I can appreciate the fact that you have a freedom of speech, everybody in this country has that freedom to do so, but with that being said, there are consequences for what you say and what you do,” he said.

Village resident Jennifer Meyer came to the defense of Fisk.

“I support free speech and I support Amanda Fisk’s right to share whatever she chooses on her private Facebook Page. Her comment pales in comparison to the hate speech that Rush Limbaugh repeatedly shared,” Meyer said. “If her post had been kept private as it was intended, it wouldn’t have had any impact on the village. I find this fabricated outrage and calls for her resignation to be ridiculous.”

“Everyone needs a second chance,” said another woman supporting Fisk.

The village council president is not directly elected to the position. Voters elected Fisk to serve as a trustee and the council voted her to serve as president.

At the end of the meeting, trustees said they do not have the authority to remove another elected official from the council, according to Michigan law.

Fisk could be removed through the recall process if enough voters in the community choose to support the measure.