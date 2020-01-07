Troopers investigate armed robbery in Barry County

A collage of a suspect and the suspect’s vehicle in an armed robbery in Barry County on Jan. 6, 2020. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery in Barry County.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday at Little’s Country Store on Thornapple Lake Road in Hastings Township, near Nashville.

Witnesses told troopers the suspect’s vehicle is a black sedan. It was possibly tinted on the bottom and the top of the front windshield, making only a thin portion at eye level clear, according to Michigan State Police.

Witnesses also reported the back window had a chrome trim, MSP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Wayland Post at 269.792.2213.