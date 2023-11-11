HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hastings community and fellow tow truck drivers are coming together Saturday to honor 25-year-old Keagan Spencer, who was hit by a vehicle and killed while stopping to help a dog.

The processional will kick off at 9 a.m. and go down East State Street.

Organizers are expecting between 250 and 300 trucks with drivers coming from all around the country.

The crash happened on Nov. 4 while Keagan was at work. He stopped his tow truck on M-6 near Kraft Avenue and got out of his vehicle to help a dog that was in the median. An eastbound vehicle lost control, went into the median and hit Keagan.

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture with his family. (courtesy photo)

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture with his family. (courtesy photo)

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture with his family. (courtesy photo)

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture. (courtesy photo)

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture with his family. (courtesy photo)

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture. (courtesy photo)

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact MSP at 616.866.4411.

~News 8 reporter Elena Cousino contributed.