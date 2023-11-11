HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hastings community and fellow tow truck drivers are coming together Saturday to honor 25-year-old Keagan Spencer, who was hit by a vehicle and killed while stopping to help a dog.
The processional will kick off at 9 a.m. and go down East State Street.
Organizers are expecting between 250 and 300 trucks with drivers coming from all around the country.
The crash happened on Nov. 4 while Keagan was at work. He stopped his tow truck on M-6 near Kraft Avenue and got out of his vehicle to help a dog that was in the median. An eastbound vehicle lost control, went into the median and hit Keagan.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact MSP at 616.866.4411.
~News 8 reporter Elena Cousino contributed.