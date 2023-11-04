HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family and friends of 25-year-old Keagan Spencer honored his life Saturday night.

According to Michigan State Police, Spencer was killed after he was hit by a car earlier in the day. The crash happened on eastbound M-6 near Kraft Avenue.

MSP said Spencer was outside his vehicle in the median, apparently stopping to help a dog. According to his father, he was at work and driving his tow truck when he pulled over.

“All he was doing was going to work today, and he’s not going home to his family,” Keagan’s father, Matthew Spencer, said.

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture with his family. (courtesy photo)

Family and loved ones said Spencer was a great freind, someone they could always count on.

“It didn’t matter what you needed,” said Blake Garver, a close friend of Spencer’s. “What the circumstances were, what the situation was, if you called him, he answered. He would drop anything to help anybody.”

Spencer’s father said becoming a tow truck driver was always in his son’s future.

“Keagan was a third-generation tower,” said Matthew. “My Dad was a tower, myself, and Keagan was in a tow truck from the moment he was born… he just got this in his blood.”

Keagan Spencer posing for a picture. (courtesy photo)

On Saturday, his father shared a message for drivers out on the roads, urging them to slow down.

“Imagine your desk chair put on the white line on the highway, and you’ve got to have cars that are buzzing by you at 60, 70, 80 miles per hour. It’s really scary,” he said. “This towing community really deserves a little bit of respect from the motoring public, to just slow down. Help us out there.”

Troopers are investigating. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact MSP at 616.866.4411.