Tornado touches down in Barry County

LACEY, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down around 6:25 p.m. Sunday in Barry County.

Officials say it touched for only three minutes between Dowling and Maple Grove Township.

The agency says no one was injured.

NWS says the tornado’s top winds were estimated around 75-80 mph.

Three barns on one farm were damaged. A telephone pole and several trees were blown down, according to NWS.

Barry County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that no significant damage was reported.

NWS issued a brief tornado warning around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for parts of Barry and Eaton counties.