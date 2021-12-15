Thornapple Kellogg Superintendent stepping down after 1 year

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Thornapple Kellogg Superintendent Dan Remenap is stepping down at the end of 2021. The announcement comes just over a year after he took the position.

At a board of education meeting on Monday, the board accepted Remenap’s resignation effective Dec. 31.

School board president Matt Powers told News 8 that Remenap was on medical leave after school started. He was then placed on administrative leave in mid-November. The Key, the district’s publication, said Craig McCarthy served as interim superintendent while Remenap was on leave.

“Craig McCarthy will continue to serve as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year,” an email from the board sent to staff on Monday said. “The Board is confident that with Mr. McCarthy’s leadership, the District will continue to provide a first-class education to its students.”