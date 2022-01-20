Thornapple Kellogg Schools closed Thursday due to threat

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thornapple Kellogg Schools said it’s closing all schools and sending students home Thursday after being notified of a threat.

Due to a threat against the high school and how late the district was notified of the threat, the superintendent’s office said it decided to close all schools Thursday. The district sent all high school and middle school students back home.

Law enforcement, including a Michigan State Police cruiser, were seen at Thornapple Kellogg High School Thursday morning.

No additional information about the threat was released.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.