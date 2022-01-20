Thornapple Kellogg names new superintendent

Thornapple Kellogg Schools as named Craig McCarthy has the new superintendent. (courtesy Thornapple Kellogg Schools)

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Thornapple Kellogg Schools has named Craig McCarthy as the new superintendent.

McCarthy has been serving as the interim superintendent since September of 2021 after the previous superintendent took medical leave and then resigned, the school said in an announcement on the school’s website.

The school board unanimously approved him for the role.

He has almost three decades of experience in education and joined Thornapple Kellogg in 2018 as the school’s assistant superintendent.

More information about McCarthy can be found at tkschools.org.