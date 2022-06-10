HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings teen has been sentenced for killing a 17-year-old with a crossbow when he was 17.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Patrick Gilmore, now 18 years old, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing Lane Roslund with a crossbow.

An undated photo of Lane Roslund. (Courtesy of the Hastings City Police Department)

Gilmore pleaded guilty as an adult on March 30 to first-degree murder. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of concealing the death of an individual was dropped.

Roslund’s body was found by Michigan State Police troopers on Oct. 13, 2021, in a shallow grave on a Hastings Township property. Fingerprints confirmed it was Roslund who police said was last seen on Sept. 11, 2021, at Tyden Park.

His death certificate said he was “shot by another with a crossbow,” on or after Sept. 11, 2021, and died outdoors at the address listed as Gilmore’s home.

Authorities have not said whether or how Gilmore and Roslund knew one another.