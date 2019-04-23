Barry County

Tanker tips, spills manure near M-37 in Barry Co.

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 04:58 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 04:58 PM EDT

Tanker tips, spills manure near M-37 in Barry Co.

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County authorities are responding to a tanker crash that led to a manure spill near M-37 just south of Middleville.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Adams Road and M-37 in Thornapple Township, south of Middleville.

The Thornapple Township Fire Department said the tanker was carrying manure from a farm when it tipped over into a ditch, spilling some of its load.

No one was injured, according to firefighters.

While the crash happened in a ditch, the response has led to some traffic backups. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Crews were called in to vacuum up the spilled manure. A wrecker also arrived to help right the tanker and clear it from the scene.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries