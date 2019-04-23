Tanker tips, spills manure near M-37 in Barry Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tanker carrying manure rests on its side near Adams Street and M-37 in Barry County's Thornapple Township, south of Middleville. (April 23, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tanker carrying manure rests on its side near Adams Street and M-37 in Barry County's Thornapple Township, south of Middleville. (April 23, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tanker carrying manure rests on its side near Adams Street and M-37 in Barry County's Thornapple Township, south of Middleville. (April 23, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A tanker carrying manure rests on its side near Adams Street and M-37 in Barry County's Thornapple Township, south of Middleville. (April 23, 2019) [ + - ]

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County authorities are responding to a tanker crash that led to a manure spill near M-37 just south of Middleville.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Adams Road and M-37 in Thornapple Township, south of Middleville.

The Thornapple Township Fire Department said the tanker was carrying manure from a farm when it tipped over into a ditch, spilling some of its load.

No one was injured, according to firefighters.

While the crash happened in a ditch, the response has led to some traffic backups. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Crews were called in to vacuum up the spilled manure. A wrecker also arrived to help right the tanker and clear it from the scene.