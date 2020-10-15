Suspect charged in Hastings building fire

Authorities on scene of a large fire in Hastings Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Angelique Ward via ReportIt)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 21-year-old is charged in a fire in Hastings.

Related Content Fire at Hastings building causes power outages, school closures

Keigan Sochor of Hastings is charged with third-degree arson, preparation to burn property worth $20,000 or more and two counts of entry without breaking with intent.

If convicted on all four counts, he could face 30 years in prison.

Authorities say the Royal Coach Building burned to the ground on Oct. 7 and it’s a total loss. No one was hurt, police say.

Sochor was arraigned Thursday. Bond was set at $250,000. His court hearing is set for Oct. 28.