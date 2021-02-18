Some upset after Middleville president mocks Limbaugh’s death

In this Feb. 4, 2020 file photo, Rush Limbaugh reacts as first Lady Melania Trump, and his wife Kathryn, applaud, as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Limbaugh, the talk radio host who became the voice of American conservatism, has died. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh is proving controversial even following his death as a Barry County official is under fire following her reaction to the conservative icon’s passing.

Village of Middleville President Amanda Fisk shared an article about Limbaugh’s passing on her personal Facebook page Wednesday, writing, “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *deep breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

A screenshot of Amanda Fisk’s post regarding Rush Limbaugh’s death.

The post has since been deleted but outrage from residents continues.

“It’s just disheartening that a human can actually say that and be excited about the death of another human,” Middleville resident Lisa Forcia said.

While Forcia was a big fan of Limbaugh, even those who didn’t support him are taking issue with Fisk’s words.

“Personally, I’m not a fan of Rush Limbaugh,” Keara Hilton said. “I don’t listen to him and what I have read and heard, he’s not someone that I would support.”

His passing still hits close to home for Hilton, as Limbaugh died Wednesday following a yearlong battle with advanced lung cancer.

“I’m battling cancer right now,” Hilton said.

Hilton created an online petition Thursday calling for Fisk’s resignation or removal, gaining more than 700 signatures within 12 hours.

In the frenzy of social media comments reacting to Fisk’s post, Forcia said some residents did come to the village president’s defense.

“They want to try and back her up as a good person and a good representative of this area,” Forcia said.

Fisk declined News 8’s request for an interview Thursday, responding, “I will not be commenting on private statements as they don’t have anything to do with my position.”

However, Fisk did respond to the backlash on her official village president Facebook page, apologizing for the post. The page has since been deleted.

Residents are planning to take their concerns to the village council during their next meeting set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.