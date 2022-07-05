BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a teenager was found in the basement following a house fire that is believed to have been caused by candles, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 4:18 a.m. early Tuesday on Kingsbury Road near Pifer Road and Bay Road in Delton. Six fire departments responded, including the state fire marshal. Mercy EMS and The Red Cross also arrived at the scene.

The scene of a fire in Delton early Tuesday. (July 5, 2022)

The scene of a fire in Delton early Tuesday. (July 5, 2022)

The scene of a fire in Delton early Tuesday. (July 5, 2022)

The scene of a fire in Delton early Tuesday. (July 5, 2022)

The scene of a fire in Delton early Tuesday. (July 5, 2022)

A 16-year-old girl was found dead in the basement of the home. Investigators said they believe the fire was started by burning candles after the house lost power.

Drone video of the scene shows the house is a total loss. Wreckage of two cars can be seen in what appears to have been a garage that has now burned to the ground.

Storms rolled through West Michigan Monday night into Tuesday, causing power outages in the area.