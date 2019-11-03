Sheriff identifies driver in fatal Barry Co. crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry County Sheriff’s identified the driver that died Saturday night after hitting a tree with his vehicle.

Authorities said the driver was 29-year-old Benjamin Stenger from Delton.

The investigation shows that Stenger was traveling westbound on Keller Road near Otis Lake Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with a tree just before 7:30 p.m.

Stenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears speed was a factor. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor. This crash is still under investigation.