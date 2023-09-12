NASHVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A father and son are dead and another person is injured after a crash involving an Amish horse and buggy Tuesday night, according to the Barry County Sheriff.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Cloverdale Road near Guy Road in Maple Grove Township, which is about 15 miles southeast of Hastings. An Amish horse and buggy was struck, according to the Barry County Sheriff.

A father and son died in the crash and one other person was seriously injured, the sheriff said.

It is not clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.