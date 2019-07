YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency responders are on Gun Lake, where there is a report of a woman missing in the water.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf confirmed crews were called to the north side of the lake off Murphy’s Point around 4:50 p.m. on a report of a woman underwater.

The sheriff’s office Dive Team and Hastings firefighters are on the scene.

