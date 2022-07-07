YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County restaurant that gained attention for its “Shanty Land” near the start of the pandemic is now up for sale.

The owners of Sand Bar & Grill are asking $1.6 million for the turnkey business, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township, in between Payne, Long and Gun lakes. The listing, which includes a second commercial building, went online on June 30.

Owners Bruce and Kim Campbell bought the property in 2010 and redeveloped it into Sand Bar & Grill.

Real estate listing agent Darrell DeWard says after 12 years of business, the owners decided within the last couple of months that now is the time to sell and retire. DeWard says the Campbells talked with restaurant staff and customers before fully marketing the business for sale last week.

(A photo provided by Darrell DeWard shows Sand Bar & Grill, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township.)

DeWard says the Campbells plan to keep the restaurant running as normal until a buyer steps forward, which may happen soon. DeWard says there’s been “a lot of interest” from potential buyers, including a couple of serious inquiries.

“It’s grabbed the attention of a lot of people in the public who know the Sand Bar & Grill and who are contemplating the idea of continuing the great legacy,” DeWard stated in an email to News 8. “Although I can’t be certain as to the potential buyers’ specific plans, I would assume that they would resume business operations as they are since the Sand Bar & Grill is a well-established icon in the community, is a popular destination, and is very profitable.”

(A photo provided by Darrell DeWard shows the dining area inside Sand Bar & Grill, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township.)

(A photo provided by Darrell DeWard shows the dining area inside Sand Bar & Grill, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township.)

According to the listing, the buyer will get everything that comes with the business – equipment, furniture, recipes and training “to help keep things smooth for new ownership and customers.”

The listing touts Sand Bar & Grill’s success, saying sales have increased each year even at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when the owners created Shanty Land, allowing customers to rent one of the restaurant’s heated ice shanties or set up their own in the parking lot for a private dining experience.

(Ice shanties in front of the Sand Bar and Grill in Barry County on Dec. 16, 2020.)

(Ice shanties in front of the Sand Bar and Grill in Barry County on Dec. 16, 2020.)

(Ice shanties in front of the Sand Bar and Grill in Barry County on Dec. 16, 2020.)

Kim Campbell told News 8 in February 2021 that the efforts paid off. She said business that winter was the best she had seen in a decade.

Shanty Land returned again last December. Sand Bar & Grill also features an outdoor patio with a fireplace, which served as the backdrop for at least one marriage proposal.

(A photo provided by Darrell DeWard shows the outdoor patio of Sand Bar & Grill, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township.)

“The Sand Bar isn’t just a restaurant. It’s a community center. It’s where people gather to make great memories and to make and maintain friendships. It’s a fun place where everyone knows your name,” the listing states.

(A photo provided by Darrell DeWard shows the bar inside Sand Bar & Grill, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township.)

However, the business has faced the same staffing challenges as other places, which forced Sand Bar & Grill to shorten its operating hours.

“Hopefully this will be temporary,” the restaurant’s website states.

(A photo provided by Darrell DeWard shows Sand Bar & Grill, located at 11368 M-179 in Yankee Springs Township.)

The Sand Bar & Grill’s real estate listing points out potential growth opportunities for the restaurant, including extending business hours, adding catering service, utilizing the restaurant’s Class C liquor license by expanding to private events and developing another portion of the restaurant’s 1.5-acre property. The listing suggests pickleball courts as a possibility.

As for the current owners, DeWard says they’re not sure what they’ll do next, but they “are hoping to take some time off, enjoy life and maybe do some traveling.”