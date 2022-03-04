School employee accused of sexual abuse of student

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An administrative assistant for Lakewood Public Schools in Barry County has been accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Michele Rae Erb, 45, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a student and using a computer to communicate to commit a crime. Both are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

According to court documents, the alleged assault happened around Oct. 27.

The superintendent for the school told News 8 that Erb has not worked for the district since Oct. 28, 2021.

“She was the administrative assistant to the Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment and Director of Technology. While her primary location was at the central office, she had a desk at Lakewood HS as that is where the Director of Technology’s office is located,” the superintendent said.

The district’s legal counsel is conducting an investigation that is “nearly complete,” the superintendent added.

She is expected to be back in court on March 23.