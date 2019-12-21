Santa raises awareness for SW MI animal shelter

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Santa stopped by the Prairieville Township Fire Department Saturday afternoon for a special cause.

Father Christmas took free pictures with children and pets to raise awareness for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Southwest Michigan.

Pups and kitties posed with Santa. Pictures were professionally taken and printed for free to anyone who attended.

The SPCA says while the holiday season is known as a time of giving, that generosity doesn’t always extend to our furry friends.

“We’re always happy to find homes for the animals, regardless of the time of year. It’s just a little harder, sometimes, in the holiday time because people are busy and racing around,” said Theresa Kausrud, adoption counselor for SPCA.

More information about the organization can be found online.