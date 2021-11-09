Remains found near Orangeville are that of missing man

Crime scene tape blocks off the property along Enzian Road in Orangeville Township where human remains were found on Oct. 28, 2021.

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The remains found near Orangeville about two weeks ago are that of a man who went missing about two months earlier, police have confirmed.

Michigan State Police said Tuesday that the remains had been identified as that of Bruce Newton, 69, of Barry County.

The remains were found Oct. 28 in the woods off S. Enzian Road north of Pine Lake Road in Orangeville Township. That’s about 7 miles east of Martin. A neighbor said the owner came upon the remains while walking the property.

Newton was reported missing Sept. 4, but records from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System said he was last seen Aug. 23.

Authorities are still investigating what led to Newton’s death, but MSP said there is no evidence of foul play.