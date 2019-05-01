Potterville police chief faces felony charges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Potterville Police Chief Shane Bartlett. (Courtesy of Potterville Police Department Facebook page) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Potterville police chief badge. (Courtesy of Potterville Police Department Facebook page) [ + - ]

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WOOD) — Potterville Police Chief Shane Bartlett faces three felony counts after authorities accused him of aiding his wife in making an alleged false report of sexual assault.

Bartlett was charged with misconduct in office, lying to a police officer in a violent crime investigation and making a false report of a felony. If found guilty of all three counts, he faces 13 years in prison and $17,000 in fines.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Charlotte District Court in Eaton County. His bond was set at $10,000.00 personal recognizance.

Authorities say the charges stem from a Michigan State Police investigation that started when Bartlett’s wife, Kellie, accused an Eaton County deputy of sexual assault.

At that time, Kellie Bartlett was a clerk with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

As part of the investigation, Shane Bartlett was interviewed by a detective. Authorities say questions about Shane Bartlett's statement arose early in the case, but it has taken several months to analyze his phone and work computer records.

In September, Kellie Bartlett was charged with several counts, including making a false report. Her case is still pending.

The alleged offenses occurred in Eaton County, but the Barry County Prosecutor's Office was appointed by the Attorney General to handle the case when Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd recused his office due to a conflict.

The city of Potterville sent a statement after Shane Bartlett was arraigned: