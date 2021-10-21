Portage man dies after Barry County motorcycle crash

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage man injured in a motorcycle crash in Barry County has died, according to authorities.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of 28-year-old Riley James Campbell Thursday, five days after the crash in Orangeville Township, just east of Martin.

Authorities say Campbell was traveling east on 9 Mile Road when he lost control of his motorcycle near Marsh Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The motorcycle veered off the roadway. Campbell was thrown from the bike and hit a tree.

Deputies say Campbell was unresponsive when first responders arrived and started CPR. A medical helicopter flew him to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Campbell wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and alcohol appears to have played a role in the incident.

