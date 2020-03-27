Police: Several guns stolen from Barry Co. store

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say several guns were stolen from a Barry County store.
The burglary happened around 4 a.m. Friday at the Al and Pete’s Sport Shop on Jefferson Street in Hastings.
The Hastings Police Department described the incident as a “smash and grab robbery.”
Officers released photos of the suspects and the car they drove away with.
Additional details were not immediately released.
Anybody with information is asked to contact the Hastings Police Department at 269.945.5744 or Barry County Silent Observer at 800.310.9031.