BARRY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman near Delton early Sunday morning.

The Barry Township Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on Delton Road near the intersection of N. Grove Street.

Investigators believe the victim, identified as 21-year-old Mica LeBeau, was walking down the street when she was hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BTPD.

After examining the crash debris, police believe the car is a 2004 to 2006 blue Dodge Durango with a red front and back bumper. Surveillance footage shows the car has a New England Patriots sticker on the side, the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BTPD at 269.623.5512 or email at barrytwppd@mei.net.