Police: Nearly 60 cars damaged in Hastings, Allegan

Officers believe the vehicle pictured was involved in more than a dozen vehicle break-ins in downtown Allegan on Nov. 5. (Courtesy of the Allegan Police Department)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after what investigators are calling a multijurisdictional crime spree involving dozens of cars in Hastings and Allegan.

The Hastings Police Department says that in its city, about 35 vehicles were damaged at Hastings Manufacturing, Hastings Mutual Insurance and a residence. Police say the suspects shot out windows of vehicles and stole things from them.

Hastings police say surveillance video from the insurance company allowed them to come up with suspect descriptions, a description of their car and its license plate number. They passed that information around to area agencies.

Eventually, a Barry County sheriff’s deputy chased and arrested the two suspects with the help of Department of Natural Resources officer, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Barry County investigation is connected to 24 vehicle break-ins in downtown Allegan, authorities confirmed. The Allegan police chief said those vehicles were damaged around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, about two hours before the break-ins in Hastings.

The suspects’ vehicle turned out to be a stolen car out of Kalamazoo Township. Due to how much stolen property investigators found in it, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects likely committed previous break-ins.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

-News 8 Lynsey Mukomel contributed to this report