Police: Man dies after two-county chase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police on the scene along Lawrence Road near M-37 in Baltimore Township where a two-county chase ended. (June 2, 2019) [ + - ] Video

RELATED Police chase crosses county lines

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man who led them on a chase through two counties died after he was in police custody Sunday.

The chase started around 4:20 p.m. in Emmett Township. The Emmett Township Police Department says it sent officers to the intersection of E. Michigan Avenue at Raymond Road on a report that a driver was slumped over the wheel. Emergency responders thought the man was under the influence of drugs.

When officers arrived, the driver took off, hitting an EMT. It wasn't immediately clear how seriously that person was injured.

The driver led police on a chase through Battle Creek and then into Barry County. The pursuit eventually came to an end on M-37 near Lawrence Road in Baltimore Township, north of Dowling. There, the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Officers soon noticed he was having some sort of medical episode, so they called in an ambulance. The suspect went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance and, despite CPR, died.

Authorities say they found several packages of meth. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, but it is believed that drugs were a factor.

The man's name wasn't released Monday pending notification of his family, but police said he was a 45-year-old from Kalamazoo.