A photo from the security footage of the robbery. (courtesy Michigan State Police)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Hastings Tuesday.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. at a T-Mobile store, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Two men entered the store with guns and stole merchandise, MSP said. It said no one was hurt.

The suspects have not yet been arrested, officials say. They were seen fleeing from the store in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 269.792.2213.