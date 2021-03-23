Police look for missing Hastings man

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Hastings are asking for help in finding a man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

William Glen McDonald went missing around 1 p.m. Police say he needs medication and may have challenges with his memory.

McDonald is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs about 185 pounds.

He drives a 2016 light silver Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on McDonald’s whereabouts is asked to contact Barry County Central Dispatch at 269.948.4800 24 hours a day or the Hastings Police Department at 269.945.5744 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.