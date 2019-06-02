Police chase crosses county lines Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police on the scene along Lawrence Road near M-37 in Baltimore Township where a two-county chase ended. (June 2, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emmett Township police on the scene along Lawrence Road near M-37 in Baltimore Township where a two-county chase ended. (June 2, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michigan State Police arrive on M-37 in Baltimore Township to investigate a police chase that started in Emmett Township. (June 2, 2019) [ + - ] Video

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities chased a suspect about 20 miles across two counties Sunday afternoon.

The chase started around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of North Raymond Road and Michigan Avenue in Emmett Township, south of Battle Creek, Calhoun County dispatchers said. It ended on M-37 near Lawrence Road in Baltimore Township north of Dowling.

A stretch of M-37 is shut down between Maple Grove and Lawrence roads.

Emmett Township police as well as the Calhoun County and Barry County sheriff's offices had crews on the scene where the chase ended. Michigan State Police are handling the case because the chase crossed county lines.

Michigan State Police will now handle this investigation. @MichStatePolice just told me they are not releasing any details but they are shutting down M-37 from Maple Grove Rd to Lawrence Rd. while they investigate whatever it is happened @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/bJpVZ5qtYT — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) June 2, 2019

An ambulance was also on the scene where the chase ended, but it wasn't immediately known if anyone was actually injured.

It's not yet clear what prompted the chase.