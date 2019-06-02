Barry County

Police chase crosses county lines

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities chased a suspect about 20 miles across two counties Sunday afternoon.

The chase started around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of North Raymond Road and Michigan Avenue in Emmett Township, south of Battle Creek, Calhoun County dispatchers said. It ended on M-37 near Lawrence Road in Baltimore Township north of Dowling.

A stretch of M-37 is shut down between Maple Grove and Lawrence roads.

Emmett Township police as well as the Calhoun County and Barry County sheriff's offices had crews on the scene where the chase ended. Michigan State Police are handling the case because the chase crossed county lines.

An ambulance was also on the scene where the chase ended, but it wasn't immediately known if anyone was actually injured.

It's not yet clear what prompted the chase.

