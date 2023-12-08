HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died Friday after a crash in Hastings, police say.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of W M-43, near its intersection with Green Street, according to the Hastings Police Department.

A vehicle heading east on M-43 collided with a vehicle turning westbound onto M-43 from a private driveway, police say.

The driver of the vehicle that was turning, a 72-year-old woman from Dowling, died on scene, according to the police department.

Police say the other driver, a 34-year-old Hastings woman, was taken to the hospital with apparently minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating.