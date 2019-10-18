Pizza shop hit with $20K bill strikes deal, stays open

YANKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Gun Lake area pizza shop that warned it could close after getting a surprise electric bill totaling nearly $20,000 says it has reached a deal with Great Lakes Energy.

Mitten Pizza LLC owner Jamie Zichterman told News 8 Friday that executives with the Boyne City-based utility met with him over pickle pizza at his business on Chief Noonday Road, north of the lake.

Zichterman said while he can’t discuss the deal they worked out, his business will stay open.

Since local owners took over Mitten Pizza in 2015, the electric bill has been just under $500 every month. But in August, the bill from Great Lakes Energy skyrocketed to $19,795.74.

Mitten Pizza’s high energy bill. (Courtesy – Sept. 30, 2019)

Zichterman told News 8 last month that Great Lakes Energy explained it failed to read a second meter on the property for years, and was charging him for the “correct” difference owed for the past year.

On Facebook, Mitten Pizza stated that every cent of the $4,400 in GoFundMe donations to cover its bill will go to Great Lakes Energy.

It is with great pleasure that we can announce that we have struck a deal with Great Lakes Energy and will not be forced… Posted by Mitten Pizza on Friday, October 18, 2019