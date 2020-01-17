Pickup truck crashes into Barry Co. home

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say no one was hurt after a truck crashed into a Barry County home.
It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at a home in the 11000 block of Oak Drive in Prairieville Township.
A News 8 crew on scene says it appears the driver went off the road and landed on the roof of the home.
Troopers say the driver was the only person in the vehicle. The home is a summer home, and MSP says no one was inside.
