Pickup truck crashes into Barry Co. home

Barry County
A home in Barry County was damaged after a pickup truck crashed into it (January 17, 2020)

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say no one was hurt after a truck crashed into a Barry County home.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at a home in the 11000 block of Oak Drive in Prairieville Township.

A News 8 crew on scene says it appears the driver went off the road and landed on the roof of the home.

A pickup truck that crashed into a Barry County home is towed away (January 17, 2020)

Troopers say the driver was the only person in the vehicle. The home is a summer home, and MSP says no one was inside.

