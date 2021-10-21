Pickup truck crash in Barry County sends 2 to hospital

Barry County

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Barry County.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in Orangeville Township, about 12 miles east of Martin.

Deputies from the Barry County Sheriff’s Office say a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was heading east on Guernsey Lake Road when it veered off the roadway near S. Norris Road, hitting a tree.

A 32-year-old woman from Nashville who was riding in the pickup truck’s passenger seat was flown to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, authorities said Thursday morning. The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from Delton, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unclear.

The sheriff’s office says the crash investigation is ongoing.

