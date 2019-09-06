Person stabbed multiple times while in moving car; 1 arrested

CARLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after deputies say he stabbed a person multiple times while in a moving car in Barry County.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on Barber Road south of M-43 in Carlton Township, northeast of Hastings.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the front-seat passenger was stabbed multiple times by a person sitting in the back seat.

After the vehicle stopped, the victim was able to get away to a nearby house. The homeowner then called authorities about the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect ran away from the vehicle but was later taken into custody. He is being held at the Barry County Correctional Facility.