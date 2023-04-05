GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is investigating the cause of a gas leak impacting about 4,500 customers in Barry County.

The leak is on a 6-inch steel gas main under the Thornapple River in Nashville. It caused loss of pressure on the natural gas system that started affecting customers in the Hastings area Wednesday night.

Crews started work overnight to create a temporary bypass that will restore natural gas service before making permanent repairs. They will start going door-to-door in the Hastings area Thursday morning to temporarily disconnect natural gas.

Consumers said it’s not clear what caused the natural gas leak but they are investigating.