GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday night’s football game between Ottawa Hills and Thornapple Kellogg has been canceled and rescheduled for Saturday morning.

The game was rescheduled at the request of Thornapple Kellogg school leaders after “rumors at their school prompted safety concerns,” a press release from Grand Rapids Public Schools said. It’s unclear what the rumors were.

The rescheduled game will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Houseman field. Tickets will be limited and will be distributed through players and coaches.

“We were disappointed to learn of the request to cancel tonight’s game as our scholars and fans were looking forward to a fun Friday night game of football,” Larry Johnson, GRPS executive director of athletics, said in a press release. “Safety comes before everything else, so when there’s a concern we take it seriously. We look forward to the matchup Saturday morning.”