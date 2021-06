Authorities on the scene of a small plane crash at the Hastings Airport on June 30, 2021.

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported when a small plane crashed at the Hastings Airport Wednesday, dispatchers said.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the airport off W. State Road in Rutland Township, west of the city of Hastings.

A light plane had engine trouble during takeoff, so the pilot returned to the airport. The plane flipped upside down upon landing.

The two people inside weren’t hurt.