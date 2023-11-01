RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new all-accessible shooting range will open this week in Barry County.

The range, which is inside the Barry State Game Area, will open Friday, Nov. 3. It is on Chief Noonday Road about .8 miles west of South Whitmore Road.

Lori Burford, the manager of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Shooting Sports Section, says it will be a safe and accessible place for target practice.

“Temporary closures may be necessary in the future to allow the builders to complete some remaining components, but the range will open to the public on Nov. 3, in time to help hunters prepare for firearm deer season,” Burford said in a statement.

The range will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October through December and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April through September. It will close for the winter months.

The range will feature target areas for handguns and rifles, along with space to target clays. Visitors will need to supply their own targets.

The DNR says the range was designed to meet the guidelines for the Americans with Disabilities Act, includes “state-of-the-art sound control measures” and environmental containment safeguards to prevent lead from seeping into the local environment.

The cost for the range was covered by a federal grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and supplemental funding from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The DNR says with the new range, other “informal target shooting areas” within the Barry State Game Area will be closed down.