Neighbors puzzled as authorities mum about Hastings teen’s murder

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than two weeks after police uncovered the body of a 17-year-old in a shallow grave near Hastings and arrested another 17-year-old in the death, neighbors remain puzzled.

Neighbors along M-43 in Hastings Township said they watched on Oct. 13 as police searched the wooded property next door and discovered the body of Lane Roslund.

The discovery led to the arrest of Patrick Gilmore, who lives on the property with his grandfather.

“I’ll be very honest: I know Patrick,” neighbor Nancy Tuma said. “I know his (grand)dad. I’m stunned. I don’t believe he did it.”

Gilmore is charged with open murder and concealing a death.

“I’ve got a lot of questions, lots of questions,” Tuma said. “Why did they think it’s him? I mean, he’s not the only one that lives here. There’s a cabin back there in the woods. I have no idea who lives there, but somebody does.”

Court records provide few details about what happened and say nothing about whether the two knew each other. Neighbors say they had never seen the victim there.

Roslund’s obituary says he died on Sept. 11 — the day he was last seen at a park in Hastings.

The prosecutor isn’t talking. Neither is the suspect’s defense attorney.

The victim’s family has not spoken publicly. The suspect’s family isn’t talking either.

A hearing that was supposed to be held two days ago was postponed.

“Nice kid,” Tuma said of the suspect. “He’s shy. Typical 17-year-old. He talks to you and he looks at his toes.”

The neighbor said she often saw the accused killer outside working with his grandfather.

“He mows the lawn; he’s always helping his grandpa. He cuts wood and they put it out in front for all the people going to the lakes for campfires.”

Neighbor Connie Coulter said police returned to the home Thursday, apparently for another search. She wants to know what happened right next door.

“That would be nice, because it freaked me out when I found out that kid was dead because nothing happens around here,” she said. “I mean, this is a slow community.”

Gilmore, who is being charged as an adult, is at the Barry County Jail on a $750,000 bond. He’s expected back in court on Nov. 24.